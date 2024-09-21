Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson has savaged West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez for his part in the opening goal of the clash against Chelsea this afternoon.

The Blues travelled across London to take on the Hammers in the lunchtime kick-off and found themselves 2-0 up within the opening 17 minutes thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson, in a poor performance from Julen Lopetegui's side in the opening half.

The opening goal game from a quick free-kick taken on the halfway line before Jackson ran through past the defence and slotted the ball through Alphonse Areola's legs from a tight angle, leaving Mexico international Alvarez in his dust in the process, before a second goal came from great build up in midfield before he was released and put the ball past Areola with the outside of his boot.

Dawson Rages at Alvarez for 'Criminal' Defending

West Ham defending branded 'terrible'

While appearing live on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and watching the game, former Premier League defender Dawson was furious with the defending and picked out Alvarez as someone who had to do much better.

"West Ham just switch off. Jackson has acres of room and he just keeps driving down the left-hand side. Someone has got to come across. Alvarez looks like he's treading water, he doesn't get anywhere near him. The defending from West Ham is criminal. It's absolutely criminal. If you're a manager you're blowing your marbles.

Alvarez joined the club from Ajax in a big-money move back in 2023 and became a key member of David Moyes' squad last season alongside James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta in the centre of midfield.

So far this season he has started each Premier League game for new manager Lopetegui, often alongside Guido Rodriguez in a new-look midfield, but the opening 20 minutes were far from his best showing in a claret and blue shirt.

Edson Alvarez - 2023/2024 Stats Stats Output Appearances 28 (3) Goals/Assists 1/1 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Tackles Per Game 2.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.4 Match rating 6.76

West Ham Consider Move for Joel Matip

'Exceptional' defender is a free agent

Despite bringing in nine new players during the summer transfer window, the club's business is not over just yet as reports have emerged that the club are eyeing a deal for former Liverpool star Joel Matip.

The 33-year-old left Anfield in the summer at the end of his contract after suffering a serious knee injury last season, but is now fit and looking for a new club to continue his career with. And the Hammers are said to be very interested in Matip, with an offer of a two-year deal already made for the Cameroon international.

Lopetegui brought in Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo during the summer but saw Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd all move on during the window too which has left him one option short in the centre of defence.

However, Matip is yet to make a final decision on his future amid interest from other Premier League clubs plus teams in France and Germany also.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 21/9/2024.