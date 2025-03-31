Micah Richards has deemed Illan Meslier blameless for his involvement in Leeds United's late conceded goal to Swansea City over the weekend, that saw them draw 2-2 with the Welsh club - though he did concede that the Frenchman should have avoided calamity with the first goal he conceded.

The Whites went into the Saturday afternoon clash needing to win to overtake Sheffield United in the Championship table after the Blades' 3-1 win over Coventry City on Friday evening, knowing that dropped points would see them fall behind in the title race - and after a 1-0 lead inside 38 seconds, that win looked to be on route.

Richards: Meslier 'Not at Fault' for Swansea Equaliser vs Leeds

The French goalkeeper had a blunder in a crunch clash at Elland Road

That viewpoint was reinforced after 15 minutes when Meslier saved a penalty from Josh Tymon to send Elland Road wild - but as has often been the case this season, the Frenchman has made calamitous mistakes.

That rang true after an hour, when a seemingly innocuous corner fell into his arms, though he fumbled the ball for Harry Darling to turn home.

Illan Meslier's career statistics - record for club and country Team Appearances Clean sheets Leeds United 214 72 Lorient 30 11 France u21 13 9 France u20 4 2 France u19 3 1 France u18 2 0

And although Wilfried Gnonto turned home after 87 minutes to seemingly give Leeds the win, the Whites were punished when some slack play in midfield found its way to Zan Vipotnik, who blasted home under Meslier to knock them off top spot and level with third-placed Burnley.

And Sky Sports pundit Richards, raised in Leeds, said on the 'Rest is Football' podcast that the result 'ruined his weekend' - but he sympathised with the stopper for his efforts, stating that the loss wasn't his fault. Richards said:

"I was having a great weekend, I've been to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, sunning myself. I looked at the scores, Leeds, early doors, boom. Marching on together. We're Leeds aren't we? "Then they [Swansea] equalise. And then 4, 5, 6 minutes before the end, two-one up.[Wilfried] Gnonto. Lovely. "And they equalise. And I was just like wow. And poor Meslier; a penalty saved, outstanding. "But the first goal, it comes up, he collects it and drops it. I don't really think the second one was his fault, they give it away in midfield. Yes, he could do better, but it's not his fault conceding that. It ruined my weekend."

Meslier was at fault for Leeds' last-gasp draw against Sunderland back in October, with the ball squirming through his hands under no pressure whatsoever in another 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light - whilst his poor performance against Hull City in January saw the club drop more points.

Having gone five points clear at the top of the table just over a month ago, Leeds are now two behind the Blades - and only sitting level with Burnley, they'll have to at least match the Clarets in the run-in whilst also keeping their goal difference over the east Lancashire club if they want to secure automatic promotion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Illan Meslier has made 13 appearances for France's under-21 side.

Having been in a similar position last season, Daniel Farke will want to ensure that Leeds go up - and Meslier will have to cut out any mistakes at such a vital point in the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-03-25.

