Former Arsenal midfielder-turned-pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Manchester United, amid their goalscoring woes this season, should go out and sign Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta after his showing on the weekend.

Thrown in at the deep end at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim has endured a tough start to life in the Premier League – and that was punctuated by a 2-0 loss to the Eagles on the weekend, whose two strikers were notched by Mateta.

Merson, discussing the Red Devils’ line-leading prospects for the rest of the season, suggested that Mateta – described as a ‘big, strong lad up front’ by the former Arsenal man – should be the type of signing they should be securing on Deadline Day.

Man United should go and get that lad who played yesterday, Mateta at Palace. That’s what they need. They need a big, strong lad up front who’s playing at the top of his game. He leads the line, he’s a handful, he’s scoring goals now.

As things stand, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that any deal for Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is now off the table and Amorim and his entourage will likely be scrambling around for any last-ditch additions.

Merson has insisted that, thanks to his unrivalled worth ethic, Mateta, who cost Crystal Palace £9 million in 2022, could be that man to alleviate their goalscoring woes, which have been exacerbated further by Marcus Rashford’s, albeit temporary, departure to Aston Villa.

“He runs, he works his socks off as hard as any other player. But they won’t because he plays for Palace and everybody will go ‘What you buying him for? He plays for Palace.’ But he’s 100 times better than all the players they’ve got at Man United in the front line," he said before adding, "Not Amad, he’s a young kid, but he’s much better than Hojlund at the moment, he’s much better than Zirkzee at the moment."

In October, GIVEMESPORT sources understood that the Frenchman could be on his way out of south London amid doubts over his future under Oliver Glasner. Whether that remains the case is unknown, but there could be an opening for the 20-time English champions.