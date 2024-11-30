Sky Sports' pundits Paul Merson and Kris Boyd clashed live on air, over the topic of a potential new three-year deal for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Salah has enjoyed an exceptional start to the new season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 12 Premier League matches. However, this could prove to be the Egyptian's final campaign on Merseyside, as he revealed last week that he'd not been offered a new deal by the club.

Liverpool are said to be reluctant to hand a lengthy contract to their star man, who turns 33 next summer, a decision that has seemingly sparked heated discourse. However, David Ornstein did reveal that he expects Salah to put pen to paper on a fresh deal, sparking Merson and Boyd to avidly disagree with each other over the issue, live on Sky Sports this afternoon.

Merson and Boyd Clash Live on Sky

They have conflicting views on a three-year deal for Salah

Given most footballers begin to decline in their early-to-mid thirties, not wanting to commit to a long-term deal for Salah appears reasonable. However, the talismanic figure has shown an ability to continually produce elite numbers, despite his age suggesting they should be on a downward trajectory.

With Ornstein suggesting that a new deal could be on the cards, Merson and Boyd engaged in a heated exchange live on air:

Boyd: "If I'm Liverpool you need to get him signed." Merson: "What? Are you joking me? Really? On a three-year deal?" Boyd: "100%. He's 32 years old. Merson: "He's 33 before the end of the season, so he's going to be 36 at the end of that deal." Boyd: "Listen, I'm not saying he's at the same level of him, but Ronaldo and people like that, they're 40." Merson: "That's like me going to you, Simon, you've got your little boy right, 'oh it's alright don't worry if you don't get any bigger, because Messi was really good'. You can't use Messi and you can't use Ronaldo. They're one offs. He's [Salah] a team player. Boyd: "So, are you trying to tell me that Mo Salah is going to be done in three years time?" Merson: "At the top, top? 100%. One million percent." Boyd: "No chance, no chance."

Earning a purported £350,000 a week, Liverpool would have to at least match this in order to keep Salah at the club - a hefty salary for a player who could begin to produce less. However, given his obvious importance to Arne Slot's team, finding the back of the net 12 times already this season, the Merseyside outfit may ultimately deem a new deal for the player a good investment.

There is said to be interest from the Saui Pro-League in Salah, which could hinder Liverpool's chances of retaining him, given the Middle Eastern league's ability to offer substantial wage packages.

Salah's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 12 Goals 10 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 3.16 Key Passes Per 90 1.88

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024