Chelsea have "completely the opposite" of what Mauricio Pochettino needs if he walks through the door at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino is expected to take over as manager of the Blues, but Sheth doesn't believe the Argentine has the pieces to succeed just yet.

Chelsea manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

As per a report by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea's hunt for a manager is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week.

It's claimed by Ornstein that Pochettino remains the standout favourite for the role, with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager expected to be appointed as boss.

Having been out of work for the best part of a year, Pochettino will return to the Premier League with a huge task ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

Likely to be without European football for just the second time since the 1996/97 campaign, Pochettino will take up his role with the west Londoners knowing a rebuilding task is going to be needed.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino could "sell 10 players" when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season.

However, having been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain this time last year, there are suggestions that Pochettino isn't the right man for the Chelsea job.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Pochettino and Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said: "We expect it to be Mauricio Pochettino. But I think, what's going to be really, really important for Pochettino is he's going to need time to be able to do the job that he wants to do.

"Pochettino is that kind of manager who likes to work with a really tightly-knit squad and that is completely the opposite of what he will find at Chelsea. So I think one of the big things that will need to get sorted is the makeup of that squad.

"There's too many players in there at the moment, there will be players that he will want to bring in, which will mean even more departures.”

Will Pochettino be given time to succeed at Chelsea?

Undoubtedly a talented coach, Pochettino will now be hoping Todd Boehly and Co. give him a sufficient amount of time to make an impact.

Currently, Chelsea average a new manager just over once every season, with six coaches having taken charge in the seven years since Antonio Conte's appointment in 2016 (Soccerbase).

Compared to Pochettino, who on average spends three years in a job, it's clear there could be a culture clash between Chelsea and the Argentine.

Couple that with the mass rebuild that will be needed at Stamford Bridge and it could be a difficult start to life in west London for Pochettino.