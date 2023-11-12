Highlights West Ham United is planning for David Moyes' departure and is likely to opt for a drastic change of strategy with their next appointment.

Moyes' position as manager is under scrutiny due to the team's poor form and disagreements with the board over key aspects.

The next manager is expected to be a head coach with less control over recruitment, and one ex-player has been mentioned.

West Ham United have already got a plan in place for when David Moyes departs the club, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed the most likely direction they'll take with their next appointment.

Moyes has enjoyed a mixed second spell in charge at the London Stadium, with their league form having taken somewhat of a hit, all while the Hammers continue to impress on the continental stage. But, when Moyes leaves West Ham, be that mid-season or at the end of the campaign, it's already being touted that the east Londoners will opt for a drastic change of strategy.

Moyes era could be coming towards an end at West Ham

Things haven't exactly been going to plan for West Ham in the Premier League for the best part of a year now. Embroiled in a relegation scrap for much of the 2022/23 campaign, the Hammers have once again started the current season in topsy-turvy form, losing a number of key clashes in recent weeks.

Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford have all taken three points off West Ham since the beginning of October, with questions around Moyes' position as manager starting to grow. Journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT last week that friction was starting to appear between Moyes and the board, as the two parties don't agree on the direction which should be taken in the January transfer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes would be open to bolstering his squad to help their chances of fighting on multiple cup, league and European fronts, but given the Scottish coach's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, the West Ham hierarchy are believed to be keen to keep the wallet closed as much as possible.

That could cause a problem for West Ham, should any gaps in their squad appear between now and the spring. But that's only if Moyes is still in charge of the club by that point.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the noise surrounding Moyes' position as West Ham gaffer, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted there was plenty of pressure to deliver results, not only in Europe, but in the Premier League too. So much so, the reliable reporter hinted when Moyes leaves the club, it's likely West Ham will head in a completely different direction, with their next appointment expected to be a head coach and not a traditional man-manager:

"If he is not to remain at West Ham United, I would expect the next manager to come in to be more of the head coach, and probably less control over the recruitment than Moyes has enjoyed over the past few years. “But I think that that would be a particular kind of manager who would be used to working in that situation whereby they have a technical director who picks the players, and the main role for the boss is not managing, but rather is the coaching. So they would effectively be the head coach rather than the manager. “So I would expect that to be the next kind of appointment because we've said this many times, it's so much easier to dismiss a manager rather than get rid of 10 players who are on long-term contracts.”

Moyes replacement could indicate a step in new direction

Of course, the challenge for the West Ham board will be finding a manager who is capable of delivering their wanted philosophy, while also being good enough to maintain their lofty standards and challenge for European qualification.

One name which has been on the lips of West Ham fans for some time is ex-player Michael Carrick, who has been working wonders at Middlesbrough in the Championship. Originally linked with the West Ham job in spring of this year, the former Manchester United star has transformed Middlesbrough's fortunes, taking them from a relegation candidate to promotion challengers.

In fact, ever since taking charge of the Championship outfit just over a year ago, Carrick boasts an impressive win rate which is above 50%. While the caveat to that is the level of competition in the second tier is much lower than he would be experiencing if in charge of a Premier League side, it's clear Carrick has the ability to galvanise a set of under-performing players and drag them up the table.

With Moyes expected to leave West Ham at some time in the next 10 months, either mid-season or at the end of the current campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a fresh-faced Carrick rock up at the London Stadium as the club's next appointment.