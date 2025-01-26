Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has responded to recent criticism from Newcastle United fans after he spoke about Arsenal’s reported interest in the talismanic Alexander Isak immediately after he scored his second goal in the Magpies’ 3-1 win over Southampton.

Eddie Howe’s men cruised to a comfortable win on the south coast to aid their hunt for Champions League football on Saturday – and, as expected, Isak was at the front and centre of the action, scoring two goals within a matter of minutes.

That’s despite Ivan Juric and his men going ahead within 10 minutes of play after Jan Bednarek’s header found the back of the net. Isak’s brace and Sandro Tonali, who finished with aplomb, earned the northeast outfit all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has now scored in five consecutive away matches in the Premier League – the most of any Newcastle United player in history.

Much has been made of the 25-year-old’s future at St James’ Park with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal among the potential suitors for his signature. That said, Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is not looking to leave this January.

Reporting from St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon, McAdam instantly referenced Arsenal’s admiration for Isak, regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, after he calmly slotted his second beyond Alex McCarthy.

Quite remarkable, Alexander Isak is the man that so many Arsenal fans want the Gunners to sign, and he’s proving just why! He’s now got his second goal of the game and given Newcastle a 2-1 lead.

Then likening him to Arsenal great Thierry Henry, he said: “He takes a good touch and, like Thierry Henry, he opens his body up in front of goal and then caresses it, side foots it past Alex McCarthy into that bottom corner.”

McAdam was then questioned – most notably by The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards – about his need to mention Arsenal after the marksman, a 50-cap, 15-goal Sweden international, had just given Howe’s side the lead for the first time against the Saints.

In response, he wrote: “Not fancy talking to my face Luke? I was at the game and always happy to chat. Especially after some of the recent questions in press conferences I’ve seen from you. Imagine if I went straight on Twitter to have a pop. Live TV is live TV."

Hitting back at McAdam, Edwards said: "I'll happily talk to your face but I wasn't at the game today. It just seemed a strange way to start talking about Isak scoring for Newcastle to me and it's been going on for weeks at Sky, framing everything about when he leaves. It's annoying.

I was making a lighthearted comment hence the laughing emojis but thanks for the feedback on my own style of questioning.

Isak, formerly of Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund, is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football given that he continues scoring at an alarming rate. His current contract expires in the summer of 2028, but that hasn’t prevented Arsenal from showing an interest in his services.