Highlights Manchester United's Jadon Sancho continues to be excluded from the squad amid a feud with manager Erik ten Hag, with no resolution in sight.

Sancho's impressive performance in Germany for Borussia Dortmund highlights his talent, but his numbers at Manchester United have been weaker.

Juventus has shown interest in offering Sancho an "escape route" with a possible loan move in January, although his high wage demands could be a hurdle for any transfer.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away from the club in January and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on his future amid no resolution being made between the 23-year-old and Erik ten Hag.

Much has been made of Ten Hag’s second season in charge of the Premier League powerhouse, with the Dutchman grabbing the headlines for a myriad of reasons. One being his public feud with winger Sancho after he was dropped from the squad set to face Arsenal for his substandard levels in training, to which the player responded by calling himself a ‘scapegoat’ on social media.

Jadon Sancho no closer to re-joining Man Utd squad

Manchester United assumed they had a world-beating forward on their hands when they parted ways with £73m for a young and hungry Jadon Sancho, who had just spent the best part of four years tearing up Bundesliga defences. United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT, however, that Sancho is among the players at the club who lacks the attitude needed to perform at Old Trafford, though she does admit that he is ‘massively talented’.

And every Red Devils fan would be inclined to agree. The form that Sancho produced in Germany for Borussia Dortmund proved he was able to perform at an elite level as he totted up 50 goals and added an additional 64 assists to his name across his 137-game stint at Signal Iduna Park was eye-catching, though he has struggled to replicate said form on English soil. For reference, in 82 games in Manchester United colours, the Englishman has put up much weaker numbers, registering just 12 goals and six assists, per Transfermarkt.

Following the intense bust-up between the Old Trafford duo, Sancho has been completely frozen out of all first team proceedings, which includes the use of all the facilities at Manchester United’s training HQ, Carrington. To make matters worse, it was reported by The Sun that Sancho, who earns a mouth-watering £250,000-a-week at his Premier League employers, was banished from the squad’s WhatsApp group chat.

Jadon Sancho's season-by-season club career Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2017/18 12 1 4 0 0 2018/19 43 13 20 3 0 2019/20 44 20 20 2 0 2020/21 38 16 20 1 0 2021/22 38 5 3 0 0 2022/23 41 7 3 0 0 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

When quizzed whether a January move was still a possibility for Sancho, Sheth insisted that with no apology nor resolution seemingly in sight, January may be the best time for both parties to draw a line under the situation and part ways. The Sky Sports reporter touched on the ongoing debacle between the two and questions whether a spot in Ten Hag’s plans is still available even if Sancho was to swallow his pride and admit his wrongdoing. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I would say so, yes. There just doesn't seem to be any resolution in sight with regard to Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag just wants that apology. Jadon Sancho is not forthcoming with that apology, and he has effectively been banished from everything to do with the first team. There are even reports that he gets his food from where the first team get their food, but he eats it away from the first team. That's how far down the line it's gone. “You just wonder whether, even if there was to be any kind of apology now, there would be any way back because it's gone this far and for this length of time. We're talking about September, it's over two months since all of this started materialising from the Arsenal game when he was left out of the squad and then the accusations almost of lying when Jadon Sancho implied that Erik ten Hag had lied in that news conference that he wasn't training properly and that he wasn't reaching the standard.”

Read More: Revealing Erik ten Hag’s dream Manchester United line-up

Juventus offer Sancho ‘escape route’

Of course, with the days of his Old Trafford seemingly numbered, the interest in his signature – which was once held in high regard – has begun to rise and with Football Insider reporting that his January exit is looking likelier than ever, it is the perfect time for clubs to invest time, money, and resources in rejuvenating his once-promising career. With that, Serie A giants Juventus are among the clubs willing to offer the wide man an 'escape route', per MailOnline, as they have made contact over a possible loan move in January.

In corroboration with his potential exit, The Metro have reported that, while Manchester United are looking for a permanent exit, they understand that Sancho’s wage demands and value could arise as an issue and, therefore, would be willing to offer initiatives to help ease the financial burden. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT, in line with the aforementioned report, that Sancho’s current wage could be a ‘major obstacle’ to overcome when it comes down to transfer dealings. Sancho’s former club, Borussia Dortmund, have also been mooted as his potential destination and reports from Italy suggested, in mid-October, that the winger would favour a move back to the Bundesliga over the likes of Juventus.