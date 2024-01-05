Highlights West Ham United are set to extend David Moyes' contract until 2026, recognising his successful second spell at the club.

Despite earlier doubts about Moyes' future, the Hammers board have backed him, which has lead to the contract extension.

Some fans are divided on the decision, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes it is the right move given Moyes' accomplishments, including European qualification and a trophy win.

West Ham United are expected to hand David Moyes a contract extension at the London Stadium, with a deal that will take him up until the summer of 2026, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Sky Sports reporter revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Moyes is admired within the West Ham hierarchy, having outperformed expectations during his second spell at the club. The Scottish coach was brought in to steer the Hammers clear of relegation, but he has gone on to establish himself as one of West Ham's best-ever managers, with an extension to his contract now expected to follow in due course.

Moyes set for new deal despite rocky spell at West Ham

A quick look at West Ham's season so far and on paper it looks as if things have been plain sailing for the east London outfit. Through to the next round of the Europa League as group winners, with qualification for next season's continental competitions in their sights too, having reached the last-eight of the League Cup as well, things look to have gone pretty well for Moyes and Co.

However, that hasn't necessarily been the case, with whispers around Moyes' future having punctuated most of the campaign so far, especially given the ex-Manchester United manager's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. A heavy 5-0 defeat to Fulham at the start of December had the vultures circling, with rumours West Ham were prepared to pull the trigger on Moyes starting to grow.

That didn't come to fruition, with the Hammers board, as they so often have done, backing Moyes by maintaining their confidence in him. And now, with less than six months left on his deal, it looks as if he's about to handed a new two-and-a-half year contract.

Moyes set for West Ham stay until 2026

That's according to Sky Sports, who are reporting that fresh terms are on the verge of being agreed between the two parties, with a deal that would see Moyes remain in charge at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026. Sharp contrast to the direction it looked as if West Ham might've been tempted to go in when things weren't going too well, the new deal will at least put to bed any rumours about Moyes' future, something he addressed head on following last month's victory over Arsenal:

“We are getting ready to talk. We will get it done. I don’t see many problems about it.”

However, despite the success Moyes has experienced with West Ham, the decision to extend his contract hasn't been a universally popular one.

When asked about the Moyes contract extension, Sky Sports reporter Sheth questioned why some West Ham fans are unhappy with the decision, given the joys he's brought to the London Stadium during his second season in charge. Suggesting he's been a revelation for the club, the reliable reporter admitted extending his contract was the correct thing for the West Ham board to do.

On the situation involving Moyes and West Ham, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“It certainly looks that way. I think he seems really relaxed about the situation. We think it's going to be a two-and-a-half-year deal that he will sign and it's such a divisive subject when you speak to West Ham United fans, because on the one hand, what more can David Moyes do. “He came into the club avoided relegation with West Ham United and then got them into European football three seasons in a row. Got them into the semi-finals of the Europa League, won the Europa Conference League, their first trophy of any measure in 43 years, and then that obviously qualifies them for the Europa League again. “He's won the group that West Ham United were in this season, so he's bypassed that playoff phase where they would have had to play a team coming down from the Champions League, so they're straight into the last 16 of the Europa League as well.”

Moyes focused on January business

Having gained clarity over his future with the club, Moyes can now get to work on securing transfer targets during the January window, with a striker said to be on the Hammers' radar.

Much like many of their Premier League rivals, Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has caught the attention of the West Ham recruitment team, as they look to strengthen their attack in January. Guirassy has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season, netting 17 league goals in 14 outings for Stuttgart, and with a release clause believed to be in the region of £15 million, it could prove a cost-effective deal for the capital club.