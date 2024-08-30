Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, and potentially Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The transfer rumour mill is ramping up on deadline day, and Arsenal could be front and centre should they pursue an opportunistic move for a winger. The Gunners have already signed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino this summer, but attack hasn’t appeared to be a priority for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal ‘offered’ Sterling

Chelsea want to offload the winger before the deadline

As European clubs look to offload some of their highest earners ahead of Friday’s deadline, Sky Sports reporter Sheth claims Arsenal have likely been offered both Sterling and Coman, as opposed to them actively pursuing a move for either player.

Both have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent days, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to act in the final hours. It has been suggested they will instead focus on bolstering their goalkeeping ranks as Aaron Ramsdale is set to join Southampton.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“We’ve been told in the past 24 hours that maybe they’ve been offered the chance to sign Kingsley Coman, and offered the chance to sign Raheem Sterling. It’s probably come from the other side, rather than Arsenal actively looking that way. “Maybe, it could be one of those where they think it’s too good to turn down. It could yet be a deal they pursue, but as it stands, I think the focus is on the goalkeeping department.”

Arsenal ‘agree loan deal’ for goalkeeper

Neto is expected to join from Bournemouth

Elsewhere, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on loan for the 2024/25 season, according to The Athletic. After hitting an impasse in talks with Espanyol over Joan Garcia, the article claims the Gunners have now struck a loan agreement with their Premier League rivals.

Neto, 35, is expected to move to the Emirates on a straight loan option and will undergo a medical on Friday. The shot-stopper has been at Bournemouth since 2022, and he has made over 60 appearances for the club across all competitions.

He signed a contract extension in March last year, and his current deal with the Cherries runs until the summer of 2026.