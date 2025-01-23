Crystal Palace could bring in late defensive reinforcements after welcoming winger Romain Esse, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles are expecting a busy end to the winter market and plan to bolster Oliver Glasner’s squad further following Esse’s arrival on a long-term deal last week.

According to Bridge, Trevoh Chalobah’s surprise return to Chelsea may prompt Palace to consider available centre-back options, after the 25-year-old was recalled by the Blues last week.

Palace are also keeping tabs on the left-back market and potential competitors for Tyrick Mitchell, who has been linked with a move away this month.

Palace Eyeing Defensive Signings

After Romain Esse’s arrival

Bridge, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Palace are exploring defensive reinforcements and may sign a new centre-back late in the January window:

“Possibly. Palace always like doing late business. I think Oliver Glasner is a very ambitious guy, he can be quite honest. “He was quite honest when he said about Romain Esse, that deal took a bit too long, but he was quite open about that. “I know they're looking at maybe potential left backs as well. But I think Lacroix has done really well for Palace, but given that they play three at the back, there might be something to look at in the final week.”

Esse became Palace’s first arrival in January and penned a long-term contract until June 2030, after the Eagles beat late competition from Bournemouth for the 19-year-old.

The ex-Millwall winger is in line to make his Premier League debut against Brentford this weekend, after taking part in training following his £14.5m transfer.

Glasner’s side have been impressive in the top-flight recently, losing only once in their last 11 games and winning five to climb to 12th in the table.

Palace have rediscovered their attacking spark through Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored four goals in his last three league appearances, including a brace in the 2-0 win over West Ham last weekend.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Wins 6 Draws 9 Losses 7 Goals scored 25 Goals conceded 28 Points per game 1.23

