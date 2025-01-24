Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is not looking to leave the club in January and is ‘absolutely loving life’ at St James’ Park, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent stories linking the Swedish international with a blockbuster winter move to Arsenal, Isak appears to have no plans to depart mid-season and remains focused on finishing the campaign with the Magpies.

According to Bridge, there seems to be ‘absolutely nothing’ in Isak’s links to other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle personnel confident the 25-year-old will stay for the remainder of the season.

Isak has been producing career-best numbers in the Premier League this term, scoring 15 goals in 20 top-flight appearances.

Isak’s Newcastle Departure Ruled Out

Amid 'interest' from Premier League clubs

Bridge, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, dismissed speculation linking Isak with a January move elsewhere:

“In terms of Isak, it’s just an example of just how incredible they've done in the market, you know, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali. “And the message I get from people at Newcastle is that Isak’s going nowhere, and he's absolutely loving it there. “He seems to be linked with every huge club at the moment, but there seems to be absolutely nothing on that.”

Isak has been on an impressive run of form lately, netting 11 goals in his last nine appearances, helping Newcastle win six of those matches and climb to fourth in the table.

The 25-year-old ranks third among Premier League top scorers this term, trailing only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Since moving from Real Sociedad in a £63m transfer in 2022, Isak has scored 52 goals in 91 games and was linked with signing a new long-term contract last year.

Newcastle have yet to make any new signings in the January window but are reportedly monitoring the winger market as they look to replace Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan winger is now a subject of interest for MLS side Atlanta United, where he spent two seasons before joining the Magpies in 2019.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 15 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 109 Minutes played 1,637

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.