Wolverhampton Wanderers have met with prospective managerial candidates to replace Gary O’Neil and will continue to do so after their 2-1 loss at West Ham United, Sky Sports journalist Johnny Phillips has reported.

Wolves are now understood to be considering a change in the Molineux dugout, months after handing O’Neil a contract extension until 2028, with the club languishing 19th in the Premier League table.

According to Phillips, their delay in making a decision on O’Neil’s future is indicative of ‘current issues around succession planning’.

The 41-year-old tactician has been linked with a Molineux exit for well over a month but has continued to hold on to his role despite Wolves’ poor start to the season.

Monday’s loss at the London Stadium is only likely to increase the scrutiny over O’Neil’s position, having slumped to a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

O’Neil’s side have now collected just two top-flight wins since April and have the worst defence in the division this term, having conceded 38 goals in 15 games.

Wolves will next face two more favourable fixtures to try to climb up the league table, with Ipswich Town and Leicester City up next, but it remains to be seen if O’Neil will be given more time to try to salvage the season.

The Molineux hierarchy are believed to be sounding out potential replacements for the 41-year-old, including former West Ham boss David Moyes.

However, the Scottish tactician has reportedly refused to discuss taking over at Wolves while O’Neil is still in charge but remains in contention to take over.

Moyes would bring significant Premier League experience to Molineux, having managed 697 games in the English top flight, ranking third among all coaches in history behind Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves Record (2024/25) Games 17 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 11 Goals scored 27 Goals conceded 41 Points per game 0.71

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.