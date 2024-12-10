Gary O'Neil could be set to take charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers' clash vs Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, despite losing against West Ham United on Monday evening in a game dubbed 'El Sackico' - with a Sky Sports update offering what could be a huge boost to his future.

O'Neil's men sat second bottom of the Premier League heading into the clash in east London, having earned just nine points from 14 games prior to their visit to the London Stadium - and that tally has not increased, with Tomas Soucek's header and Jarrod Bowen's effort from the edge of the area downing Wolves in a 2-1 loss for O'Neil. Both the Englishman and Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui were reportedly fighting to keep their jobs, and it seemed that Wolves' loss meant that O'Neil was on his way out of the club.

However, despite Wolves continuing to sit inside the relegation zone whilst also being four points from safety, Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan stated that we 'could very well' see O'Neil in charge against the Tractor Boys in what is already a huge relegation six-pointer at this stage in the campaign. Khan said on Sky Sports:

"One thing I would say though is that the board and the club have shown a lot of patience with Gary O'Neil this season. "They've shown a lot of support, they want it to work out. They gave him a new four-year contract in the summer. "So I do agree that we could very well see him in charge against Ipswich to see if he can start turning these results around."

Wolves have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season with an astonishing 38 goals against them in just 15 games - which is more than 2.5 goals per game in the top-flight - and frankly, that is a record that cannot continue.

Their fixture list doesn’t get much easier, either. Two six-pointer games against Ipswich and Leicester City come before Christmas, before a run of games against sides pushing for Europe and the top six.

If O’Neil cannot get anything from Ipswich or Leicester, then Wolves will be massively struggling to stay afloat - and their seven-year spell in the top-flight could come to an end.