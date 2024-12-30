Everton striker Neal Maupay has reportedly landed himself in a spot of bother after posting his enjoyment over the Toffees' downfalls on social media on Sunday - with Alan Myers stating that the Merseyside club are 'aware' of his post, which will be dealt with 'internally and privately'.

Sean Dyche's men lost 2-0 to high-flying Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, a result that sees the Toffees sitting just three points clear of relegation at the halfway stage of the season - though it was their first loss in five games after a tricky run over the Christmas period.

However, Maupay - who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille - posted a tweet shortly after full-time, stating:

"Whenever I’m having a bad day, I just check the Everton score and smile", naturally angering the Everton support for his words."

And Myers has claimed that the Goodison Park top brass will deal with their flop striker internally after being made aware of the post. Myers wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I understand Everton are aware of Maupay’s social media post and the matter will be dealt with internally and privately."

Maupay joined Everton from Brighton back in August 2022, having nabbed 26 Premier League goals in 102 games for the Seagulls as they consolidated their place in the top-flight under Graham Potter.

However, just one goal in 27 games in the 2022/23 season saw Maupay massively flop at Goodison Park, and that saw him secure a loan move to former club Brentford last season. He nabbed six goals in 29 Premier League games for the Bees, though Everton eventually finished ahead of the West London club despite an eight-point deduction.

However, his form in the capital wasn't enough for Dyche to consider the striker for his plans this season, and he was sold to Marseille on loan - albeit with an obligation to buy for £6million. Despite his future at Goodison Park being imminently over come the summer, he remains a Toffees employee until the loan deal is made permanent, and that means that the club will reportedly take action over one of their players for his words online.