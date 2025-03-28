Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are 'desperate' to stay at the club following the expected exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, but there has still been no breakthrough in contract negotiations, according to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy.

The Reds had been keen to tie down all three of their superstars ahead of their contracts expiring at the end of the season, but Alexander-Arnold now looks set to be on the verge of a move to La Liga instead.

Liverpool Will Hope to Keep Salah and Van Dijk

The duo really want to stay at Anfield

While the exit of one of their own would be a huge disappointment for the Merseyside club, keeping two crucial players in Salah and Van Dijk would be a huge boost ahead of next season.

Reddy reports that Liverpool accept that the situation around the sporting director position, as well as Jurgen Klopp's exit, affected decision-making when it came to tying down the trio before they entered the final year of their deals at Anfield.

Now the Reds and Richard Hughes face a race against time to agree fresh terms with Salah and Van Dijk, whose contracts run out in three months' time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have made 703 Liverpool appearances between them.

The Sky Sports reporter says there has still been no breakthrough in talks between the parties, but that Liverpool remain 'optimistic' that the duo will be with them next season.

It's added that Alexander-Arnold's situation will have no bearing on the futures of Salah or Van Dijk in terms of potentially improving proposals, as all contract offers have been drafted on 'individual merit, data and circumstances'.

Salah and Van Dijk Continue to be Huge Players for Liverpool

They have both had outstanding seasons

While Liverpool suffered the disappointment of the Carabao Cup final defeat and Champions League exit in recent weeks, they remain on course to win the Premier League title - which must be seen as a big feat in Arne Slot's first season in charge at Anfield.

Salah and Van Dijk have once again played huge parts in that success in the English top flight at both ends of the pitch, with the Reds scoring 67 goals and conceding just 27 in 29 games - Salah is the Premier League's leading scorer with 27 this term, while Van Dijk has captained them imperiously.

Van Dijk and Salah in 2024-25 (Premier League) Salah Van Dijk Starts 29 29 Goals 27 1 Assists 17 1 Clean sheets 12 12

Liverpool will be desperate to keep the duo, but they continue to run out of time to reach an agreement ahead of the summer.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 28-03-25.