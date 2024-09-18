Sean Dyche is reportedly still being backed by Everton's board, despite a poor run of results to begin their 2024/25 season - as Sky Sports have suggested that the club are still continuing to show their unwavering support for their boss, despite pressure from fans amid four consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Everton are rooted to the bottom of the top-flight with just four goals scored and 13 conceded in four games, boasting the worst goal difference of any team in the league and only sharing bottom place in the division with Southampton. Incidentally, the Saints came to Goodison Park on Tuesday evening for a League Cup tie and after an unremarkable 1-1 draw in normal time, penalties saw veteran Ashley Young miss the decisive spot kick to continue the Toffees' long-awaited search for a League Cup winners' medal - and it has put Dyche in a serious amount of bother with their only win so far in the campaign being the 3-0 win over fourth-tier side Doncaster Rovers in the round prior.

Everton 'Continue to Back' Sean Dyche

The Toffees manager isn't on the verge of an exit just yet

The report from Sky Sports' Premier League account on X (formerly Twitter) states that Everton are 'continuing to back' Dyche despite recent results - with four Premier League losses and their unceremonious exit from the League Cup raising doubts throughout the club's fan base.

Sean Dyche's Premier League statistics - Everton record by season Season Games Played Points 2022/23 18 21 2023/24 38 40* - (with 10pt deduction) 2024/25 4 0

Seven goals were shipped without reply against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur to confirm a terrible start to their Premier League, but more frustratingly, two separate 2-0 leads over Bournemouth and Aston Villa both ended in 3-2 losses to leave the Toffees sinking without a trace on zero points after four games.

Bottom of the league, and with the exit to Southampton on Tuesday, the former Burnley boss is massively up against it at Goodison Park and should they lose to Leicester City over the weekend, huge questions will likely be asked of the club as they continue to flirt with relegation for what could be the fourth season running.

Dyche Has Pedigree at Keeping Teams in The League

The former Watford man is adept at securing survival

The 2021/22 season saw them escape a drop-down to the second-tier for the first time since 1954 with a penultimate day win over Crystal Palace, whilst the 2022/23 season was even closer as they had to rely on a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign to secure their top-flight status.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean Dyche has managed Everton for 69 games, winning 23 of those.

Last season was a little easier despite a 10-point deduction, thanks to the lack of quality of relegation trio Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United failing to pose much of a threat - but they may not get away with it this season and, as such, proactive steps will need to be taken if they are to clamber out of the drop zone.

Dyche has plenty of experience at keeping teams up. The last two seasons have seen him in the dugout to mastermind survival, whilst it took his Burnley side six attempts to finally see relegation despite consistently boasting one of the lowest budgets in the entire division. If he can get Everton firing, they will be fine - but that has to be sooner rather than later.

