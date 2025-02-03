Tottenham have ended their interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi for this transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to add another central defender to his squad before Monday's deadline passes, having already brought in Kevin Danso over the weekend from RC Lens on a permanent deal to strengthen the position.

The club had agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Disasi on loan for the rest of the season, but the France international has his heart set on a switch to Aston Villa instead having already agreed terms with the Champions League outfit.

Tottenham End Disasi Interest

Could still join Aston Villa

According to Sky Sports News, the club have now chosen to end their interest in the former Monaco star rather than trying to convince him to join and that means a new target could be on the cards to bolster the position.

"Some breaking news that I’ve got to bring everyone, because Tottenham Hotspur have ended their interest in Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi. Aston Villa remain in talks with Chelsea however over a loan deal. So he won’t be going to Spurs but he might be going to Aston Villa."

Spurs have been busy in the market this month looking for targets and even had a late bid for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi rejected in the last 48 hours according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Disasi now not joining and a deal for Fikayo Tomori also on ice after his reluctance to leave AC Milan, it remains to be seen if Tottenham will be able to add to their ranks before the deadline.

