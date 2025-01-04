Manchester United are now looking at the transfer market for a new number two and number three goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The Reds have been in the market to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad in 2025, with a belief that a rebuild is needed in order for the new manager to be able to shape the squad in his own image.

The goalkeeper department has come under scrutiny with Andre Onana's questionable form and Altay Bayindir turning in a poor performance in the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham last month, while Tom Heaton is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Sky Sports: Man Utd Want Two New Goalkeepers

Onana's position as a No.1 is safe

Now according to a report by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, it has been 'confirmed' that Man Utd chiefs are now looking for a new number 2 and 3 to come in and compete with Cameroon international Onana.

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Bayindir will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window if the club receive an acceptable proposal, while Heaton's contract is unlikely to be renewed at this stage considering he has barely played since returning several years ago.

There has been some speculation that Onana could also be allowed to move on with Amorim looking to bring in his own goalkeeper, but the report from Sky seems to suggest that the former Inter Milan and Ajax star's position is safe for now.

Onana will continue in goal as the number one when the Red Devils travel to Anfield on Sunday to face their fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League, but it is possible that Bayindir could move on at some point this month which could see a replacement sought to ensure the team aren't left short on options.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/01/2025.