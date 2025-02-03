Arsenal are thought to be in direct talks to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg - with the striker's future still unsure despite vast Premier League interest.

Tel has been the subject of vast interest from Premier League clubs throughout the month. Arsenal's local rivals Tottenham Hotspur had a £50million bid accepted for his services before he turned them down - and although Manchester United and Chelsea have registered their interest in the young Frenchman, journalist Florian Plettenberg has stated that Arsenal 'remain' in talks.

The Gunners need a prolific striker

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Plettenberg stated that the deal was one to watch in the next few hours - though it would be a 'very tricky situation' to complete. He said:

"One to watch in the next hours definitely. It's a very, very tricky situation, to be honest. Yesterday, there have been concrete negotiations between Manchester United and Bayern about a loan deal, but Bayern are angry about Mathys Tel. "At this stage, there is no agreement with any club. Yesterday, Manchester United submitted a loan offer with an option to buy, but Bayern - at this stage of the window - are willing to let him go for an obligation deal or a permanent deal. "Arsenal remain in direct talks with Bayern at this stage, we can say - but for now, Mathys Tel remains a player of Bayern."

Tel has only started two games under Vincent Kompany in the Bundesliga this season, and evidently doesn't feature as part of the Belgian's plans - and with the Premier League's biggest clubs looking for a striker, he could come in to fix that.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.