Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has no intention of leaving the club during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The Brazil international has had an injury-plagued campaign in north London so far this season, suffering with multiple hamstring problems that have seen him sidelined for much of the year.

That has seen speculation that he could be moved on as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad to ease the pressure on his job, but the former Everton man isn't expected to go anywhere according to a new report.

Spurs Want Richarlison Back from Injury

Brazilian has no interest in a move away

Australian coach Postecoglou identified the forward areas of the pitch as somewhere that needed bolstering in the summer and re-signed Timo Werner on a season-long loan before bringing in Wilson Odobert from Burnley also, which Richarlison was kept despite interest from Saudi Arabia during the window.

The 27-year-old re-injured his hamstring while getting an assist in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa back in November and hasn't featured since, but Sky Sports News report that the club are not looking to sell him during the winter window and are instead hoping that he can return to fitness to compete for a first-team spot in the side.

It's also stated that Richarlison, who signed from Everton in a £60m deal in the summer of 2022, has 'no desire' to anywhere in January either.

So far this season the Brazilian has managed just one start in all competitions, which came in the Europa League where he scored the only goal of the game against AZ Alkmaar.

He has been restricted to just five appearances in the Premier League, all from the bench, for a grand total of 88 minutes of action, and there has been frustration at his lack of availability from fans.

With interest from Saudi clubs still being mentioned it's possible they could return in January, but it's clear that neither party has any interest in seeing a move materialise this month and therefore a transfer away shouldn't be expected at all until the summer at the very least.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/01/2025.