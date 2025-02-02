Arsenal may be forced to consider alternative targets, as the "ship might have sailed" on a deal for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners launched a surprise £60 million attempt to land the 29-year-old last week, but the Villans showed no hesitation before turning down the approach. GIVEMESPORT can reveal further that the midlands-based outfit are in "no mood to entertain any offers" either, which leaves Mikel Arteta and his entourage in a predicament, as they scramble to find a solution to their injury crisis in attack before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

Bridge: Watkins Not Going to Be 'Clamoring' for Arsenal Move

The 29-year-old is in no rush to switch to the Emirates

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge revealed that Watkins is unlikely to push for a transfer to Arsenal, and Villa may not necessarily be in need of the funds either. He said:

"He doesn't strike me as the type that is going to start clamoring for a move. And even if you maybe spoke to the player himself, he said it on TV a few years ago as well, that he's an Arsenal fan, but potentially, that ship might have sailed now. "John Duran is an excellent player, but that's good money they've got."

Ollie Watkins' 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 24 Minutes Played 1,641 Goals 10 Assists 5 Shots on Target per 90 1.32 Key Passes per 90 1.04

Indeed, Watkins admitted his support for Arsenal in 2020, further claiming it would be a "dream" to play for the club some day. However, with Aston Villa's ambitious project in mind, the 29-year-old has little reason to directly force his way out of the club.

Villa have already raked in a hefty £64 million transfer fee when they sanctioned Jhon Duran's sale to Al Nassr, so a cash influx at this stage is insufficient to justify a sale for Watkins. Romano also noted exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that Unai Emery was "pushing internally" to avoid parting ways with his man this window.

As such, Arsenal could be forced to drop their pursuit of Watkins, and turn their attention elsewhere. Mathys Tel is increasingly likely to depart from Bayern Munich in the final days until the deadline, and the Gunners are "in contact", alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 02/02/2025