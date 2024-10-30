Manchester United chiefs have made their way over to Portugal for further talks with Sporting over a potential move for manager Ruben Amorim, according to reports - with the Red Devils' main task being to sew up deals for his backroom staff to ensure a smooth transition into the role at Old Trafford.

Amorim's men have won two Primeira Liga trophies in his four full seasons at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, alongside two Portuguese League Cup winners' medals - and that has seen interest in his stocks massively increase. As a result of Erik ten Hag's sacking, Amorim could be brought to the club - and Sky Sports have stated that the club's entourage have flown out to Portugal to broker deals for his coaching staff.

Man Utd Chiefs 'Fly to Portugal' To Sort Coaching Contracts

The Red Devils are looking for a complete overhaul of their backroom staff

Sky presenter Pete Graves began by stating that there was some breaking news coming from Portugal - with United's entourage flying over to the Portuguese capital to hold talks with Sporting over Amorim in some capacity. He said:

"Let's bring you some breaking news now, and it's an update on Manchester United's search for a new manager. "This is key, because we're told that figures - high-ranking figures - from Manchester United are in Portugal right now in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over their pursuit of Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor."

And fellow co-presenter Olivia Buzaglo further stated that those talks were based on the backroom staff that Amorim could bring to the Premier League club to join him, which would bring familiarity for the prospective new coach.

Ruben Amorim's statistics against Portugal's big four Record against Matches managed Record - wins-draws-losses Porto 18 5-5-8 Benfica 13 6-3-4 Braga 12 8-2-2 Sporting (as Braga manager only) 2 2-0-0

She added:

"Sky Sports News also understands that the focus of those talks remains on the backroom staff that Ruben Amorim may want to bring with him to Old Trafford."

Amorim's backroom staff will include the likes of Daniel Fernandes, Adelio Candido and goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital, according to reports in Portugal - and as the backbone of his coaching staff that have helped Sporting record a period of success, he would be insane not to bring in those who have helped him become the manager he is today.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won 171 of his 238 games in charge of Sporting.

That could effectively end the short reign of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake at Old Trafford, who both came to the club in the summer under Ten Hag's pretence - however, if Amorim does not join before the weekend, the former will take charge against Chelsea and have the chance to prove himself on the big stage in a managerial sense.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-10-24.