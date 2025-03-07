Everton are set to announce Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear as Kevin Thelwell's replacement in the club's director of football position, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees' new owners, The Freidkin Group, are making changes behind the scenes, and Thelwell is expected to leave at the end of the season. Kinnear is coming in as his replacement, serving in a similar role, although he'll remain with Leeds until the campaign finishes.

Thelwell has been with the Merseyside outfit since 2022 and has driven the recruitment side of the club through a difficult period amid financial complications. But David Moyes' appointment as new manager has ignited the Friedkin Group's overhaul, including the director of football making way.

Kinnear To Replace Thelwell At Everton

The Toffees have found their new sporting director

Kinnear has significant experience, having started in English football at Arsenal as Head of Marketing before taking the director role at West Ham United. He's been with Leeds since June 2017 and is close to helping Daniel Farke guide the Peacocks back to the Premier League for the second time during his time in the job.

The 47-year-old will see out the season at Elland Road, where he's been praised for sorting out the club's financial issues over the years and helping steer them back into the English top flight in 2020. Marcelo Bielsa earned most of the credit for that promotion but the Englishman worked hard behind the scenes.

Other names linked with replacing Thelwell included ex-Manchester United director Dan Ashworth and Brighton & Hove Albion's David Weir. But the Toffees have decided Kinnear is the man to work alongside Moyes to further help push the club into a new era with their Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium move under their new ownership.

