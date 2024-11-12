Ruben Amorim was seen arriving at Carrington on Tuesday morning and will continue meetings with key Manchester United football staff today, Sky Sports News has revealed.

The 39-year-old landed in Manchester yesterday, after signing off at Sporting Lisbon in style on Sunday night by leading his side to a 4-2 comeback win over Braga.

Amorim will not yet be able to conduct a training session at Carrington, as he is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.

According to Sky Sports News, the Portuguese coach was seen arriving at United’s training base with some of his backroom staff, although they will not be officially announced until the visa process is complete:

“Ruben Amorim has arrived here at United's Carrington training ground. He arrived in one of two people carriers that drove into Carrington a short while ago. “His backroom staff, well some of his backroom staff were with him as well, not all of them just yet. “And we're also told that the backroom staff will not be announced until the visa process is complete. “Of course, Ruben Amorim himself can't take training until his visa is approved, but he is allowed on site, he is allowed to hold meetings as well.”

Amorim travelled to England with five members of his staff – assistants Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro, as well as goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira – who are all expected to join United once their visas are confirmed.

Amorim has already said goodbye to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, including Ruud van Nistelrooy, who left the club on Monday after serving as interim boss for four games, going unbeaten in the process.

Fellow assistant Rene Hake, goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, and performance analyst Pieter Morel have also departed to make way for Amorim’s team, who are expected to officially start work in Manchester within the next couple of days.

Most of the Man United players are on international duty and will not return until the middle of next week to prepare for Amorim’s first game away to Ipswich Town on 24 November.

The Portuguese tactician is expected to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at United, with some pundits already questioning the ‘risky’ nature of his tactical choice.

According to GMS sources, Amorim will be backed by Man United chiefs in the January transfer window and is anticipated to make signings to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.