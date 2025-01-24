West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva on loan until the end of the season, Sky Sports has revealed.

The Hammers are reportedly discussing the 29-year-old’s loan terms as they aim to bolster Graham Potter’s attacking options before the transfer deadline on February 3.

West Ham have turned to Silva after failing in their pursuit of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who was the subject of a rejected club-record £57m bid.

The East London side were also linked with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, but interest in the 20-year-old has yet to develop further.

West Ham Eye Andre Silva Deal

Potter targets a new number nine

According to Sky Sports, talks for Silva’s loan are ongoing after Potter identified the need to strengthen his striker options:

“Some significant developments from our colleagues in Germany, who are saying that West Ham are in advanced talks with regards to RB Leipzig for the 29-year-old striker Andre Silva. “The loan is being discussed as well as potential option. Talks continue between the two football clubs at the moment. “We know that West Ham are in the market for a number nine because of injuries to their current strikers, so this is a key position that Graham Potter has identified they need to recruit for.”

Silva, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, has struggled for game time since returning to Leipzig, making just eight Bundesliga appearances and playing a total of 132 minutes.

The 29-year-old has found it difficult to compete for game time with Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda and could leave Germany before the transfer window closes, with West Ham now emerging as concrete suitors.

The Hammers are currently operating with a depleted frontline, having lost Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug to long-term injuries.

Potter was forced to rotate between Lucas Paqueta and Mohamed Kudus in his first two games in charge and is likely to do so again when West Ham visit Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

Andre Silva's Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.3 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 132

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Fresh Update on West Ham Striker Hunt West Ham are reportedly still hopeful of bringing in an attacker after seeing an ambitious bid rejected in recent days.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.