Sky Sports News have revealed that Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa is still with the England squad after his hip injury, but he is a "significant doubt" for the game against Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The centre-back was forced off at half-time of the 3-0 win over Greece in midweek for the Three Lions, with interim manager Lee Carsley sharing that he was suffering with a hip problem and couldn't continue.

Konsa was set to undergo a scan to decipher the full extent of the problem, with Carsley admitting that if there were any doubts about his fitness that he would be sent back to Villa Park immediately. But as the players emerged for training on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday's clash at Wembley, Sky Sports shared that he is still with the squad although he remains a major doubt to feature in the game.

"Bit of breaking news for you regarding the Villa defender Ezri Konsa. Remember he came off at half-time in that game against Greece with an injury. We didn't know if he was still part of the squad or if he would feature against the Republic of Ireland tomorrow night. "He is still with the squad. Don't expect him to train today though, so think he is a significant doubt for that game. "But after captain Harry Kane said in the build-up to that game that he was disappointed that so many players had withdrawn from this squad with injury, remember nine senior players left this squad, Ezri Konsa, you have to commend him for staying on even though it's unlikely he's going to feature."

Konsa recently suffered a hamstring injury prior to the last international break, but was available to return in Villa's very next fixture. Playing at both right-back and centre-back, the 27-year-old has emerged as a key player for Unai Emery and has forced his way into the England side in recent times.

This injury will be a big blow though as he would have been in line to start again on Sunday with Carsley suffering with several injury problems, especially in defence.

Villa will also now be sweating on his fitness after suffering defeat in each of their last four games before the break. They return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace before a huge Champions League clash against Juventus follows.