Southampton are eyeing an unnamed foreign manager to succeed Russell Martin at St. Mary’s, Sky Sports has reported.

The Saints are reportedly looking into a pool of foreign coaches as they aim to save their Premier League season and have identified an unnamed manager from abroad as an option.

Southampton have parted ways with Martin following Sunday’s 5-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the fourth top-flight club to axe their coach this campaign.

Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the first-team squad for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday, while the club are continuing their search for a permanent boss.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are interested in appointing one foreign coach, but at the moment he is unnamed:

"We're also told there's still one other foreign coach, as yet unnamed, that Southampton are interested in."

As things stand, Rusk may also take charge of their second game of the week if required, meaning their wait for a permanent coach could extend into the festive period.

Martin left Southampton rock-bottom of the league table after 16 games, with one win and five points collected from a possible 48.

Reports suggest Southampton are considering Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl as his replacement – the German tactician previously worked at St. Mary’s as an assistant to Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Some personnel at the club reportedly admire the 35-year-old, who is now in his second season at Wednesday and signed a new three-year deal there in the summer.

However, it would require significant compensation to lure him away from the Championship club mid-season, and it remains to be seen whether Southampton will make an approach any time soon.

According to David Ornstein, the Saints have also looked at former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand as an option.

The Dane is available – he left the national team after Euro 2024 and has been on the job hunt ever since.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.