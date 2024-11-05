Declan Rice was absent from Arsenal training on Tuesday morning ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter Milan, Sky Sports News have revealed.

The England international has been a regular for Mikel Arteta's side over the last 18 months since his £105m move from West Ham United, and has started all but one Premier League game this season - with his only absence coming through suspension after his red card against Brighton.

But the holding midfielder was missing from the open session ahead of the clash with the Serie A champions on Wednesday, although Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that it may not be anything to worry about for Gunners fans.

Speaking live on air from London Colney, Sheth said:

"Another player who is not out there right now is Declan Rice. We're just trying to get a bit of information from Arsenal about why he's not out there, but I'm told he might just be doing his own individual training or individual training programme following that game with Newcastle United. But again, Mikel Arteta will probably be able to throw more light on that."

In more positive news for Arteta, captain Martin Odegaard has returned to training and was part of the group during the open session although it remains to be seen if he will be available for the game in Milan on Wednesday.

The Norwegian playmaker hasn't played for the club since August when he suffered an ankle ligament injury on international duty, and didn't feature at the weekend as the team were beaten by the Magpies at St James' Park.

But following the game, former defender and now pundit Martin Keown revealed that he had been told Odegaard would be available for the European clash and it now seems as though he is closing in on his first minutes of action in almost three months.

Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still absent from training and aren't expected to return to fitness until after the international break this month, but aside from that the Gunners are in a good place with injuries after their recent crisis.