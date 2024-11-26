Manchester United's move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is "not currently hot" according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a brand new striker for manager Ruben Amorim in January, as the Portuguese tactician looks to address the situation with the team struggling to score goals this season.

France international Kolo Muani had reportedly been contacted about a potential loan move to Old Trafford in January after losing his place in the PSG setup under Luis Enrique, but reports of a deal being in motion are not accurate according to Plettenberg.

"Been told that rumours about Randal Kolo Muani and Manchester United are not currently hot. At the moment, there are no internal discussions or concrete ideas about a loan move in the winter. "Omar Marmoush is on a long list of potential targets for the Red Devils."

Man Utd Want a New Forward

Kolo Muani one of several options

While a move for Kolo Muani has been spoken about in recent times, Man Utd have also been linked with a host of other potential options who could come into the squad to bolster Amorim's options up front.

Fellow France international Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move from Chelsea, while Amorim has also been linked with a move to bring Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford during the winter window - although it is considered a highly unlikely deal to happen.

Marcus Rashford was the man who was handed the number nine role for Amorim's first game in charge against Ipswich and scored after just 81 seconds, but was largely anonymous throughout the fixture before being replaced by Rasmus Hojlund midway through the second half.

Joshua Zirkzee is the other option in the current squad, but the Dutch forward is reportedly unhappy and is pushing to leave in January - which could open the door for a new arrival.