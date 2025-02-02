Despite links, Tottenham are not expected to make a move for Manchester United ace Alejandro Garnacho this window, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have been hard at work in the transfer market, in a bid to bolster their squad before the 11pm deadline on Monday. The likes of Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert are all on the treatment table at the moment, meaning boss Ange Postecoglou is short of options in attack, as has been the case for much of the season thus far.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho was linked with a departure from Old Trafford throughout January, and Tottenham were recently thought to be interested in an eleventh-hour deal. Bridge has dispelled these suggestions however, and the Argentine is expected to stay put in Manchester.

Bridge: "No Truth" in Garnacho to Spurs Rumours

Tottenham may not have the required finances to support the deal

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge noted that Spurs were unlikely to approach Manchester United regarding Alejandro Garnacho. He said:

"This is what I got from spurs yesterday. My understanding was there's no truth in that one, no truth in that. I did sort of raise an eyebrow when I first saw it. Even starting on the finances, where do you start with that? Now, you see that Chelsea were interested, but Man United didn't seem particularly keen. So, yeah, there was no truth in that from my understanding."

Alejandro Garnacho's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 22 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.51 Key Passes per 90 1.31 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.02

One of the best young players in world football, the 20-year-old was controversially dropped from the squad to face Manchester City in December, which shed doubt on his long-term future at the club. Chelsea were subsequently interested in a transfer, and the Blues started negotiations around a €70 million (£58.5 million) price tag, Fabrizio Romano revealed on GIVEMESPORT in January.

However, the relationship between Garnacho and manager Ruben Amorim has since improved, Romano has told GIVEMESPORT, and the Argentine is now likely to stay put.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have seen another purported target ruled out, with Mathys Tel also shutting the door on a move to the North London outfit. The Bayern Munich forward is expected to leave Germany before the transfer window deadline but, despite Spurs' proposals, he is thought to favour others in the Premier League instead.

