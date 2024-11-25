Liverpool are keen to retain their star forward Mohamed Salah beyond the expiry of his contract in June 2025, but there is ‘some compromising to do from both sides,’ Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has reported.

The Egyptian winger once again sparked discussions about his future at Anfield on Sunday by revealing he is ‘disappointed’ with Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new contract, suggesting he is currently more likely to leave than stay at the moment.

The 32-year-old, Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season, but, according to Reddy, both parties are eager to extend their association for the foreseeable future.

Writing on X, the Sky Sports reporter suggested it would be a significant challenge for Liverpool to replace Salah next summer, as he ‘remains the reference point’ for the Reds following yet another superb display on Sunday.

Salah’s two goals at the weekend helped Liverpool come back from a 2-1 deficit at Southampton to secure their 10th Premier League win of the season, extending their lead over second-placed Manchester City to eight points.

The Egyptian forward's scintillating form is undoubtedly adding to fans’ frustration over Liverpool’s delay in resolving his uncertain future, as well as those of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defensive duo also see their contracts expire next summer, and neither have signed new deals yet.

All three players will be able to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs in January if the impasse continues, which would represent a huge blow for Liverpool to lose them all for free at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 10 Assists 6 Expected goals 8.4 Expected assisted goals 3.8 Minutes played 1,053

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.