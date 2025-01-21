Southampton are set to sign Rennes midfielder Albert Gronbaek on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

The Saints are now close to finalising their first January signing for Ivan Juric, who replaced Russell Martin on an 18-month deal in December.

According to Thomas, Southampton will have a £12.7m option to make Gronbaek’s move permanent after the season, despite the Denmark international only joining Rennes last summer from Bodo/Glimt.

Southampton are expected to target further signings in January following the Gronbaek deal, with two or three new additions likely to boost their Premier League survival chances.

Albert Gronbaek Nears Southampton Move

After undergoing his medical

According to Thomas, Gronbaek underwent his Southampton medical on Monday and is now close to becoming Juric’s first signing at St Mary’s.

The 'absolute star' 23-year-old has struggled to break into Rennes' first XI this season, despite the French side paying €15m (£12.7m) for him before the season.

Gronbaek made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 during his short stint in France, scoring two goals and adding one assist in nine starts.

Although a natural central midfielder, the Denmark international was mostly utilised on the left wing at Rennes and could offer Juric several options for utilising him in the Premier League.

Southampton are expected to remain active in the winter window after securing Gronbaek’s move and could target another two signings to strengthen Juric’s squad.

The Croatian tactician remains winless in the Premier League after five games, following another defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Albert Gronbaek's Rennes Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 19 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 813

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.