Southampton's swoop for Strasbourg defender Abakar Sylla has collapsed, and the Ivorian is set to join Serie A side Parma, according to Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio.

It was reported earlier on deadline day that the Saints were close to sealing a deal for Sylla. The 22-year-old was expected to arrive at St Mary's on loan with an obligation to buy, but a deal has fallen through in the final stages of the window.

Di Marzio gave an update on Sylla's situation and confirmed he was no longer joining the South Coast outfit:

"(Parma) are set to sign Sylla from (Strasbourg) after (Southampton) deal collapsed."

