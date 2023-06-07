The Spanish Grand Prix was shrouded in controversy this past weekend after sexist comments were made during the post-race analysis by Sky Sports’ Italian team.

The duo have since been suspended for their remarks.

Spanish Grand Prix

The action itself in Catalunya was regulation, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen securing his third successive pole position win and taking his own personal points tally to 170 after leading the race from start to finish.

The Dutchman leads the Drivers’ Championship and has extended the gap on his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 53 points.

The return to the conventional track after five straight street circuits proved very successful for one side of the Red Bull camp, but Perez ultimately struggled after he found himself in 11th place following an abysmal qualifying on Saturday.

However, the Mexican did manage a respectable fourth-placed finish after he climbed up the grid and chased George Russell towards the latter stages, but his attempts to pass him proved futile in the end.

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Russell finished in second and third place respectively, the latter of which powered his way up the grid from 12th place to get onto the podium.

These finishes for the two Englishmen have boosted both their own tallies towards the Drivers’ Championship, with Hamilton in fourth on 87 points and Russell in fifth on 65 points.

Fernando Alonso, who currently sits third place on 99 points in the Drivers’ Championship, had a chance to close the gap on Perez and Verstappen, but his seventh place finish in Catalunya only saw him take six points from the race.

After the events in Spain, the Constructors’ Championship sees Red Bull sitting pretty in first place on 287 points, with Mercedes in second on 152 points, and Aston Martin in third on 134 points.

While nothing out of the ordinary as far as this uneventful season has happened on the track, controversy has been running rife behind the scenes in the paddock.

Sky Sports’ Italian media team has come under fire for sexist comments made by Matteo Bobbi and Davide Valsecchi, who made these remarks about women standing behind them.

Bobbi, who was sitting in the studio, pointed them out to Valsecchi, who was in the paddock with Federica Masolin, who looked very uncomfortable with the comments made by her male co-analyst.

Following these comments, Bobbi and Valsecchi have both been suspended by Sky Sports and will not take part of the coverage for the next race in Canada.

Following this particular debacle, both Bobbi and Valsecchi have released statements on social media to apologise for their comments.

Bobbi took to Twitter and said: “On Sunday in the post-race I was the protagonist of a joke that came out in a completely unhappy way, although it was not my intention.

“I created an unpleasant moment that upset some people. I ended up in the gravel.

“Being anything but a disrespectful person, I sincerely apologise to those who felt offended by it. I reiterated my total and deep respect for all women and in particular starting with the woman I have next to me.

“I’ve always thought that from mistakes you learn and start again. What happened will me to try to improve further as a man and as a professional.”

Valsecchi posted his own statement on Instagram, as he wrote: “I’m so sorry, because on Sunday in the post-race I fell into an exchange of bad-tasteful jokes and used unsuitable and disrespectful words. And I’m not.

“This is why I would like to apologise to those who felt offended, to women and to Sky. Really.”