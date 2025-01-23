Tottenham Hotspur are one of the frontrunners alongside RB Leipzig in the race to sign Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The German giants are reportedly ‘pushing to sign’ the 18-year-old in the coming months but are aware of strong competition from Spurs, who are also keen on the 'outstanding' attacker.

Southampton have rejected all offers for Dibling so far and want to extend the Englishman’s contract beyond 2027.

The 18-year-old is currently out injured, having picked up a knee problem in the 3-1 loss at Manchester United, and is expected to return in mid-February.

Tottenham Want Tyler Dibling Move

Seen as Leipzig’s biggest competitors

According to Plettenberg, Tottenham are seen as Leipzig’s biggest competitors in the race to sign Dibling, whom Southampton are keen to retain amid his growing list of admirers.

Dibling has been a bright spark in Southampton’s disappointing season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old has maintained his place in the first XI under new boss Ivan Juric, who replaced Russell Martin in December, but is yet to secure a single point in the Premier League.

Dibling has entered the final 18 months of his St Mary’s contract this January, and it remains to be seen whether Southampton will manage to convince him to extend his stay, considering their looming relegation to the Championship.

The Saints are rock bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points off safety with 16 games to play, having won just once on their top-flight return.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are expecting movement before the January transfer deadline and are reportedly working on signing a new forward.

The Lilywhites recently missed out on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan, and are thought to be working on an alternative option up front.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,230

