Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly had a stunning £70million bid rejected by Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day - with Sky Sports stating that there could be more information on the major development in the next hour.

Guehi has been a Premier League stalwart for the past few years, but it was his performances for England in the summer at EURO 2024 that saw him really shoot to prominence. Forming a formidable partnership with John Stones at the heart of England's defence, the Palace star was one of England's players of the tournament - which led to Newcastle United having four bids rejected in the summer, and Guehi being dubbed a 'superstar' by Palace chairman Steve Parish.

However, with little movement on his future in the January transfer window, it's now been Tottenham who have been rebuffed for his services - with Sky Sports presenter Michael Bridge stating that the 'out of nowhere' bid has been rejected by the Eagles, live on air. He said:

"Tottenham do need another centre-back, and there are reports that Radu Dragusin's injury is more serious than first feared. They signed Kevin Danso from Lens on Saturday evening for around £21million, and deadline day is usually quite busy here. "There's always a story out of nowhere, and the story we are getting now - first called by David Ornstein of The Athletic - is that Crystal Palace have rejected a bid of £70million for Marc Guehi, the Crystal Palace captain and England international. "That is a major development, and of course, that's major, major money as well that Crystal Palace have reportedly turned down. Given his contract length, that's a real show of solidarity and support from Palace's side in keeping Guehi. "What we brought to you last summer about the four rejected bids from Newcastle, and as we said in our transfer show, Guehi wanted to stay and was happy to stay. But this is a major development and I'm sure there'll be more on this over the next hour or so."

