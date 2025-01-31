Tottenham Hotspur are winning the race to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, who could arrive at the club alongside Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ange Postecoglou is set to be backed in the final few days of the January transfer window, which slams shut on Monday (February 3). Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky arrived earlier this month in a £12.5 million move, but there haven't been any other arrivals following him through the door.

The pressure has grown on Postecoglou and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy amid their disastrous Premier League season, which has coincided with an injury crisis. They sit 15th in the league, with 24 points from 23 games, making it their worst campaign in history. Levy has looked to deal with the situation by jetting off to Munich for talks with Tel over a £50 million move but could then turn to the pursuit of Tomori.

Tottenham Move Ahead Of Aston Villa For Tomori

The Milan Centre-Back Could Be Open To A Premier League Return

Tomori left English football nearly four years ago when he joined Milan from Chelsea in a £25 million deal after an initial loan spell at the San Siro. He impressed with consistent performances in defence for the Rossoneri, but doubts grew over his future with the club when he was handed a bit-part role by Paulo Fonseca at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old has since forged back into Milan's first team after Sergio Conceicao replaced Fonseca at the helm in December. He's made 12 appearances in Serie A, helping his side keep three clean sheets, but his return to the starting XI hasn't pushed Spurs or Villa away from pursuing the five-cap England international.

Fikayo Tomori Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (9) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 2.9 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Clearances per game 1.9 Ground duels won 1.4 (65%) Aerial duels won 1.5 (53%)

Tottenham are now at the front of the queue for Tomori, hailed as 'outstanding' on and off the pitch for Milan by Shaun Wright-Phillips and are 'pushing' to sign him before the window closes. Villa are also interested, but they prefer a loan and have agreed personal terms over a deal for Axel Disasi, but are waiting for Chelsea to give the green light over the loan.

Spurs' defence has been a major problem for Postecoglou this season amid injuries to first-choice defensive duo Micky van de Ven (back in action) and Cristian Romero. Archie Gray has been used as a makeshift centre-back while Radu Dragusin was given opportunities, but the Romanian looks set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (January 30).

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

