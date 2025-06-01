Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou's wild reign in north London is reportedly set to come to an end - with reports suggesting that the former Celtic boss has been given the boot despite recent European success.

A fifth-placed Premier League finish last season, sitting just two points outside the Champions League spots, saw Postecoglou take mass plaudits for his work with Tottenham, despite having the added bonus of no European football to contend with, eventually qualifying for the Europa League as a result of their league finish.

However, this season has been a real 'Jekyll and Hyde' campaign. Postecoglou had to contend with injuries throughout the campaign, but Spurs finished in a lowly 17th place - their worst finish on record in the Premier League - alongside crashing out of the FA Cup early, and blowing an aggregate lead in the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool to lose 4-1 overall. A win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in mid-May looked to have potentially saved his job, but that is no more, with suggestions that the boss will be relieved of his duties.

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that Tot