Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Lilywhites are believed to be among a host of Premier League clubs vying for the 20-year-old, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

Frankfurt are expected to demand a fee of at least €60m (£50m) for Larsson this summer, having recently tied him to a long-term contract until June 2029.

The Sweden international is also a target for several top clubs in the Bundesliga, following a strong two-year stint at Frankfurt under manager Dino Toppmoller.

Tottenham Keen on Hugo Larsson

Facing a summer battle for the 20-year-old

According to Plettenberg, Man City have become the latest club to join the race for Larsson, alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and clubs in the Bundesliga:

Larsson, praised as ‘exceptional’ and likened to Rodri for his style of play, has been an important player for Frankfurt this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions and scoring six goals.

The 20-year-old has been instrumental in the German club’s push for the Champions League, with Frankfurt currently sitting third in the Bundesliga with seven games remaining.

Tottenham could consider the Sweden international as a potential replacement for Yves Bissouma, who is expected to leave North London after the season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Lilywhites are now ‘increasingly likely’ to sell Bissouma during the summer transfer window, when his contract enters its final 12 months.

Hugo Larsson's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 26 Goals 3 Assists 0 Pass completion % 87.3 Progressive passes per 90 4.81 Minutes played 1,854

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-03-25.