Tottenham Hotspur are showing concrete interest in a summer move for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Lilywhites are reportedly among several clubs chasing the English forward, alongside Premier League champions Manchester City and Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Dibling is expected to depart Southampton amid their looming relegation, having enjoyed a breakout year at St Mary's under both Russell Martin and Ivan Juric.

While he has options to continue his career in England, a move to Germany is now emerging as a strong possibility, with Leipzig particularly keen on a summer deal.

Spurs Face Tyler Dibling Transfer Race

Leipzig and Bayern are also interested

Plettenberg, writing on X, revealed that Tottenham could face competition from two Bundesliga clubs, as well as Man City, for Dibling this summer:

Dibling has been a regular squad player for Southampton on their Premier League return, making 25 top-flight appearances and scoring two goals.

He netted another two in the FA Cup and managed two assists in the Carabao Cup, helping the Saints reach the quarter-finals, where they lost to Liverpool.

Praised as a ‘world-class talent’, Dibling is likely to be available for around £35m this summer and would reportedly be open to a move to Tottenham.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs have already made contact with Dibling's camp and believe 'he is sold on the project' in North London.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,540

