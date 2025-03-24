One of the biggest transfer sagas in recent times could be set to come to an abrupt end, with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of a free transfer in the summer window.

The England international, who came through the Liverpool academy aged eight, has only ever played for the Reds, winning the Premier League, Champions League and various domestic trophies in his time on Merseyside. But club officials will have known that they ran the risk of him leaving on a free transfer in the summer, with his contract running out at the end of June - and reports from abroad have suggested that he will be on his way to Spain to end speculation over his future.

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that the move taking Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is 'settled' - with the Liverpool star's agents having reached an agreement on personal terms with the Champions League holders. It's thought that Alexander-Arnold will move to Real on a five-year contract, beginning in July, when his Liverpool deal comes to an end.

His new deal stands to be much more lucrative than his current Anfield contract, with Tavolieri stating that Alexander-Arnold could earn €4million (£3.4million) more than at his boyhood club, with a total wage of €15million (£12.5m) per year - equivalent to £240,000-per-week - at the La Liga giants.

There is also a signing bonus for the right-back, which is the equivalent to 'a reasonable transfer fee', according to Tavolieri. An agreement in principle was reached in recent weeks, and despite Liverpool's efforts to keep hold of the Scouse native, any hopes have been dashed with the club being 'unable' to change his mind, with Tavolieri signing off by stating that the deal is 'confirmed'.

Arne Slot will have to utilise Conor Bradley at right-back as it stands ahead of next season, though there will be a need to bring in competition for the youngster, especially with Joe Gomez being injured - with the only shining light being that Alexander-Arnold's sizeable wage is now off the books.