Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is expected to start in England’s game against Albania on Friday, Sky Sports has reported.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is likely to feature on the right wing in Bukayo Saka’s absence as Thomas Tuchel approaches for his first game in charge.

Rogers has played on the right flank in three of Villa’s last four Premier League games, scoring once in the 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Halesowen-born attacker made his first England appearances in the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in November.

According to Sky Sports, Tuchel is also set to start AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker ahead of Tino Livramento and Reece James at right-back, while Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are also expected to feature in the first XI.

Livramento is instead in contention to play at left-back alongside Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has earned his first call-up alongside Newcastle’s Dan Burn.

Tuchel is reportedly informing his players of the starting lineup on matchday, a change from his predecessor Gareth Southgate, who would announce his XI a day before a game.

The German tactician has left out Aaron Ramsdale, Jarell Quansah and Morgan Gibbs-White from the 23-man squad to face Albania, but the trio will remain with the group for Monday’s clash with Latvia at Wembley.

Rogers has earned only his second call-up to the England squad amid a breakout season at Villa Park and is now in line for his first start.

The 22-year-old made cameos off the bench in the Nations League in November, while he has emerged as a regular starter at club level this term.

The attacking midfielder has made 42 appearances across all competitions for Villa, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

