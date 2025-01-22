West Ham United boss Graham Potter has made his first steps to strengthening his squad in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports - with the Hammers set to complete a deal that would see midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi join the club in a potential £13million move from Belgian side OH Leuven.

Potter joined the club at the start of the month after almost two years out of work after being sacked by Chelsea back in April 2023, and he's started relatively well in east London with one win from two games in the Premier League. There is still work to do after Julen Lopetegui's dismal tenure at the London Stadium, but Potter appears to be underway in the transfer market - with youngster Banzuzi set to join the club imminently.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, presenter David Garrido stated that the Hammers were set to get their first signing of the Potter era underway, with Banzuzi set to have a medical in the UK over the next 24 hours. He said:

"Graham Potter has made his first signing as the new West Ham boss. West Ham have agreed a deal with Belgian club OH Leuven to sign midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi. "The deal is agreed here for this player who is 19, and turns 20 in just a few weeks. The agreement is for £10million up front plus £3million in potential add-ons. "Banzuzi is due to fly to England for a medical in the next 24 hours, so this one is on and it should be completed relatively soon."

Banzuzi, a Dutch youth international, began his career at Eredivisie side NAC Breda as an 11-year-old, and broke into the first-team with 59 appearances for the club. That saw him make the move to Leuven, where he has excelled in Belgium.

The midfielder has seven goal contributions from central midfield already in the current campaign, and although the Hammers have a glut of first-team stars in those positions that he will find it hard to break through, he will come in as a signing for the future, before potentially making his way into Potter's starting XI in months to come.