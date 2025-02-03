West Ham United's loan move for Brighton star Evan Ferguson is close to completion, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with a deal being 'imminent' for the striker to make the move from the south coast to the capital.

Ferguson has struggled for game time this season under Fabian Hurzeler, starting just two games in the Premier League so far this season - and with Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck ahead of him in the pecking order, he's in need of minutes. West Ham, meanwhile, have had an injury crisis up front and have been interested throughout the window, but now they look primed to land their man, according to Sheth.

Sheth: Evan Ferguson to West Ham 'Imminent'

The striker has been linked with various clubs throughout the transfer window

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that a deal was agreed on Sunday evening - and that in the coming hours on deadline day afternoon, he could be unveiled by Hammers boss Graham Potter to fix their striking woes. He said:

"That one is imminent now. They agreed the deal yesterday for a loan until the end of the season. It's a straight loan, West Ham will pay a loan fee and cover his wages, and he's passed his medical. "We think around lunchtime on deadline day, that one will be announced from both Brighton and West Ham United. "He's reunited, of course, with Graham Potter - the man who gave him his debut at Brighton."

The Hammers have only scored 28 Premier League goals in 24 games - seven more goals than Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has alone - and so starting to put the ball in the back of the net will be one of Potter's main ambitions.

