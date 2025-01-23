West Ham United are exploring multiple striker options in the market, while their interest in Brighton forward Evan Ferguson has yet to materialise, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are expecting a busy conclusion to the January transfer window after appointing Graham Potter, with a new striker arrival likely to address their severe injury crisis up front.

West Ham have lost Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term setbacks and are reportedly prioritising reinforcements to strengthen their depleted frontline.

While a move for Ferguson appeared a real possibility earlier in January, the East London club’s interest has not progressed, and they may turn to alternative options instead.

West Ham Considering Striker Options

Evan Ferguson deal not imminent

Bridge, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that West Ham are evaluating several striker options to reinforce Potter’s squad with a new arrival this month:

“The one I was told may be closer than most, was maybe Evan Ferguson, but that hasn't really materialized at the moment. There's a number of options.”

Brighton have reportedly not yet decided whether to allow Ferguson to leave on loan until the end of the season, having already sent Julio Enciso to Ipswich Town on a temporary deal.

Ferguson has been sidelined for the last three matches with an ankle injury and is expected to return in a few weeks.

The 20-year-old, who has been described as 'phenomenal', has made 12 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once in 228 minutes.

West Ham are reportedly looking at a number of options to boost their frontline in January, including RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva.

The Portuguese international is being considered for a straight loan deal until the end of the season, having struggled for game time in the Bundesliga this term.

Evan Ferguson's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 228

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.