West Ham United could look to add to their striking ranks with another addition alongside Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who is set to join the Premier League club on loan on Deadline Day - with the Hammers reportedly having had an opening bid rejected for young Celtic star Daniel Cummings on Sunday afternoon.

Cummings has been on fire for Celtic in recent months, scoring 24 goals in 25 games for the youth team - alongside making his debut for the first-team in midweek against Aston Villa in the Champions League, with the Hoops having already qualified for the play-off round, in which they will face Bayern Munich later this month. But that may be his only appearance, with West Ham continuing to circle.

Report: West Ham See Cummings Bid Rejected

The Hammers have seen their bid rebuffed for the youngster

The report by Anthony Joseph states that West Ham have seen their opening bid for Cummings rejected by Celtic in a spell of bad news, despite agreeing terms with Brighton for fellow young striker Ferguson on Sunday evening.

Talks are ongoing between West Ham and Celtic, with the Hammers thought to be considering an improved offer - though it's understood that the rejected bid was in the region of £500,000 for Cummings, who is set to see his contract run out under Brendan Rodgers in the summer months.

Cummings has already agreed a pre-contract with the Hammers, by which he will move from Glasgow to London in the summer months, but the Irons are looking to complete a deal for his services earlier than that so that Cummings can link up with their youth team and find his feet in the English capital.