West Ham United transfer chiefs could be set to put an end to their striking nightmare of late - with a report from Sky Sports transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg stating that they have initiated talks over a move for Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi to join Graham Potter's side.

The Irons signed Niclas Fullkrug in the summer after his superb Champions League campaign with Borussia Dortmund was followed up by a stellar EURO 2024 tournament, scoring twice on the big stage for Germany - but the target man has been dogged by injuries. His latest spell on the sidelines is a hamstring injury that will see him out until April, and with Michail Antonio suffering a car crash in early December that ruled him out for the season, a striker is urgently required at the London Stadium.

With that in mind, the report from Plettenberg states that the Hammers are currently making a 'serious' attempt to sign Awoniyi from Forest with immediate effect.

Talks have started between the two clubs, with the Nigerian striker currently under contract until 2027 at the City Ground - though having lost his place to Chris Wood in the pecking order under Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Union Berlin 'monster' could be afforded first-team football in the capital under Potter, especially with West Ham wanting to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

Awoniyi joined Forest upon their promotion to the Premier League back in 2022, where he only scored four goals in their first 34 games as they entered a relegation battle with Everton and Leicester City - but six goals in his last four games mounted a late survival push as they finished 16th, ending up on double figures in the top-flight.

Although those goals dried up somewhat heading into the crux of last season, Awoniyi boasts a record of 17 goals in 63 Premier League games for the Reds - and that could be enough for the Hammers to consider him as the perfect emergency option, especially with Wood performing so well in his own right this season with 13 goals to his name in the Premier League.