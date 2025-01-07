West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui's job remains in jeopardy after suffering two huge defeats in the Premier League - but Dharmesh Sheth has stated that the Spaniard is at the club's Rush Green training ground as usual this morning, despite Graham Potter holding talks with the Irons over a potential move which could see Lopetegui given the axe.

West Ham have failed to win back-to-back Premier League games this season, tallying up just six wins from 20 games and a goal difference of minus 15, with Lopetegui under real pressure to keep his job. A 5-0 drubbing at home to league leaders Liverpool was followed up by a 4-1 loss to Manchester City split across the new year, and that has seen the former Real Madrid man fight to keep his job. However, Sheth has declared that whilst he is under pressure and has taken training as usual on Tuesday morning with the club's away trip to Aston Villa in the FA Cup approaching on Friday evening, it's only a matter of time until he departs with Potter being lined up.

Sheth: West Ham 'Will Sack' Lopetegui if Potter Terms Can Be Agreed

The Spaniard took training but won't be there much longer if there are developments

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sheth hinted that it may only be a matter of time until Lopetegui is given the boot with Potter being their preferred target. He said:

"The information that we've got it if West Ham United can agree a deal with their preferred candidate - which we understand to be Graham Potter - that's when they will sack Julen Lopetegui. "Because, as it stands and as we're speaking, he's at the training ground and it seems to be business as usual, but clearly it's not. It's just the case of we're waiting now to see if West Ham can agree a deal."

With just three wins on home soil from 10 games, Lopetegui's men have been nowhere near their best - and with an outlay of over £150million in the transfer market this summer, it's clear to all that the squad must do better given the amount of talent in their ranks.

West Ham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =12th Goals conceded 39 17th Goals conceded at home 22 19th Goals scored away from home 11 =14th xG 31.4 13th

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen in the front three alongside exciting signings such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville taking their place in a claret shirt this season should see the Hammers in the top half of the table. But poor home form and some shock results away from the London Stadium sees them just seven points clear of safety, and five points behind Brighton in the race for a top-half place.

Graham Potter Could Come to The West Ham Helm

The former Chelsea man could be appointed shortly if he can agree terms

Potter - described as 'world-class' - has long been linked with replacing Lopetegui, and reports on Monday suggested that he had held talks with sporting director Tim Steidten over a potential deal. GIVEMESPORT sources revealed yesterday that owner David Sullivan could even appoint Potter as boss until the end of the season on a short-term deal, with the former Chelsea gaffer looking for a way back into management.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter won 54 of his 166 games in charge of Brighton and Chelsea combined.

Potter worked wonders at Brighton, taking them from a consistent lower-half Premier League outfit to a ninth-placed finish in his final full season on the south coast, before leaving for Chelsea when the Seagulls were flying high in fourth.

It's evident he has the ability to improve lower-half outfits and take them to the top half with his progressive football, and Potter could be exactly what the Irons need - but as of yet, they must still part ways with Lopetegui before making their move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-01-24.