Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to bring his stay on Merseyside to an end - with reports suggesting that he is close to moving down south to join Premier League outfit Brentford, with the Bees in 'advanced negotiations' to land the Reds' backup goalkeeper.

Kelleher joined Liverpool from Irish side Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, at the age of just 16 - where he slowly made his way from youth player to backup star, having been on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in their 2019 Champions League final win. But with Alisson Becker in the pecking order ahead of him, game time has been hard, and he could now find that become a reality at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The report by Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas states that Brentford are in advanced negotiations with Liverpool to land Kelleher - with their current goalkeeper Mark Flekken on his way to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

The German is set to return to his homeland for a fee of around £11million, but any deal taking him to join Erik ten Hag's men won't go through until a deal to land Kelleher in the capital has gone through.

The 'world-class' Irishman